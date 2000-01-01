The OGG extension was developed to replace proprietary audio formats like mp3, VQF and AAC. They are compressed to a smaller size than mp3, which means less bandwidth and storage requirements. OGG files also offer better sound quality than mp3 files of the same size. Most players, such as VLC and Windows Media Player, can open and play OGG files.

OGG is a compressed audio file format or file extension used to hold audio data. It was developed by Xiph.Org Foundation and can include track and artist information and metadata.

Technical details