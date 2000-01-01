Online OGG converter
ogg
|Extension
|.ogg
|Category
|🔵 audio
|Programs
🔵 Microsoft Windows Media Player
🔵 VLC media player
🔵 MPlayer
🔵 Foobar2000
🔵 Winamp
🔵 Xion Audio Player
🔵 Audacity
🔵 Eltima Elmedia Player
🔵 Apple QuickTime Player
🔵 Zinf
🔵 Totem
🔵 Amarok
|Description
|🔵
OGG is a compressed audio file format or file extension used to hold audio data. It was developed by Xiph.Org Foundation and can include track and artist information and metadata.
The OGG extension was developed to replace proprietary audio formats like mp3, VQF and AAC. They are compressed to a smaller size than mp3, which means less bandwidth and storage requirements. OGG files also offer better sound quality than mp3 files of the same size. Most players, such as VLC and Windows Media Player, can open and play OGG files.
|Technical details
|🔵
How to create and how to open an OGG file
There are many ways to create an OGG file. You can convert WAV, WMA or MP3 to OGG, create a new OGG file, convert a playlist/folder or rip a CD/track to OGG. Simply right click on the file and select “convert to” then “OGG” on the menu that pops up. You can also use audio converter software to create OGG files from proprietary formats.
To open an OGG file, use any music and audio software like VLC, Windows Media Player, Miro, MPlayer, Adobe Audition, Audials One, Xion, etc. You can also drag OGG files into Google Chrome or open it online. GPS devices can open OGG files although Apple devices don’t support the format, so you’ll need to download an app like VLC or OPlayer.
Which other formats OGG can be converted into and why
OGG files can be converted to many other audio file formats. Simply right click on the OGG file and convert to your preferred format. You can convert OGG to any of the following formats:
Although OGG audio files are free, unpatented, and smaller than MP3, not many portable players support the format. You’ll need to convert OGG to MP3 or other formats that are supported by your device. Some programs also don’t allow saving in OGG so you might need to convert back to OGG once you are done working on the audio file.
There are many advantages to OGG. Their smaller size means you need less storage space and bandwidth when streaming. Reports have also shown that OGG files offer better sound quality than MP3 files of the same size. They are perfect for complex, high-frequency sounds and give creators and other users the ability to work with multimedia for free.
|Developer
|🔵 Xiph.Org
|MIME type
🔵 application/ogg