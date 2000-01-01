My files
File converter  /  Audio  /  OGG

Online OGG converter

Easily convert music or sound files to the ogg format for free using our online converter.

Converting your file to ogg is easy with these steps.

Icon of «Upload file»
Step 1

Upload file

You can select the file you want to convert from your computer, Google Drive, Dropbox or simply drag and drop it onto the page.
Icon of «Select «to ogg»»
Step 2

Select «to ogg»

Choose ogg or any of the other 200+ supported formats you'd like to convert to.
Icon of «Download your ogg file»
Step 3

Download your ogg file

Please wait for the conversion to complete, then click on the download button to obtain your converted file in the ogg format.

A free and online converter for ogg files.

Fast and easy
Simply drag and drop your ogg files onto the webpage, and you'll be able to convert them to over 250 different file formats, all without having to register, provide an email address, or include a watermark.
You don't need to worry about security.
As soon as you upload your ogg files, we instantly delete them. Converted files are then deleted after 24 hours. Furthermore, we ensure that all file transfers are secure through advanced SSL encryption.
Everything is stored in the cloud.
You don't have to go through the hassle of installing any software. We handle all ogg conversions in the cloud, which means that none of your computer's resources will be used in the process.

ogg

Extension.ogg
Category🔵 audio
Programs
🔵 Microsoft Windows Media Player
🔵 VLC media player
🔵 MPlayer
🔵 Foobar2000
🔵 Winamp
🔵 Xion Audio Player
🔵 Audacity
🔵 Eltima Elmedia Player
🔵 Apple QuickTime Player
🔵 Zinf
🔵 Totem
🔵 Amarok
Description🔵

OGG is a compressed audio file format or file extension used to hold audio data. It was developed by Xiph.Org Foundation and can include track and artist information and metadata.

The OGG extension was developed to replace proprietary audio formats like mp3, VQF and AAC. They are compressed to a smaller size than mp3, which means less bandwidth and storage requirements. OGG files also offer better sound quality than mp3 files of the same size. Most players, such as VLC and Windows Media Player, can open and play OGG files.

Technical details🔵

How to create and how to open an OGG file

There are many ways to create an OGG file. You can convert WAV, WMA or MP3 to OGG, create a new OGG file, convert a playlist/folder or rip a CD/track to OGG. Simply right click on the file and select “convert to” then “OGG” on the menu that pops up. You can also use audio converter software to create OGG files from proprietary formats.

To open an OGG file, use any music and audio software like VLC, Windows Media Player, Miro, MPlayer, Adobe Audition, Audials One, Xion, etc. You can also drag OGG files into Google Chrome or open it online. GPS devices can open OGG files although Apple devices don’t support the format, so you’ll need to download an app like VLC or OPlayer.

Which other formats OGG can be converted into and why

OGG files can be converted to many other audio file formats. Simply right click on the OGG file and convert to your preferred format. You can convert OGG to any of the following formats:

  1. 1. MP3
  2. 2. WAV
  3. 3. M4A
  4. 4. AAC

Although OGG audio files are free, unpatented, and smaller than MP3, not many portable players support the format. You’ll need to convert OGG to MP3 or other formats that are supported by your device. Some programs also don’t allow saving in OGG so you might need to convert back to OGG once you are done working on the audio file.

There are many advantages to OGG. Their smaller size means you need less storage space and bandwidth when streaming. Reports have also shown that OGG files offer better sound quality than MP3 files of the same size. They are perfect for complex, high-frequency sounds and give creators and other users the ability to work with multimedia for free.

Developer🔵 Xiph.Org
MIME type
🔵 application/ogg

FAQ

❓ How do I change ogg?
To get started, either pick a file you want to convert from ogg and select it or drag and drop it into the conversion tool. Next, select the desired format that you wish to convert your file to. Once you have selected the format, click the "convert" button and wait for the tool to finish converting your file.
⏳ What is the estimated time it will take to convert ogg?
Typically, image conversions only take a few seconds, so you can expect a speedy conversion when changing ogg
🛡️ Can I trust OnlineConvertFree to convert ogg securely?
Absolutely! We take your security seriously, and guarantee the protection of your uploaded and converted files. No one will have access to your information since we delete all files once the conversion process is complete. You can trust that all types of conversions, including ogg, are 100% safe on OnlineConvertFree.
📱 Is it possible to convert ogg without having to install any software?
Yes, that's right! OnlineConvertFree doesn't require any installation, which means that you can convert any files, including ogg, on your computer or mobile device, completely online.

